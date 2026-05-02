Pentagon claims US blockade has cost Iran $4.8 bn: Report

The Department of War assessment suggests Iran has been denied close to USD 5 billion in oil earnings due to disruptions linked to US enforcement operations in the region, which officials say are targeting sanctioned maritime trade and energy exports.

The report comes amid ongoing tensions over shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil checkpoint.

Highlighting the report, Sean Parnell, speaking in his capacity as Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman, quoted Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez, who said the US operation is intended to maintain sustained economic pressure on Tehran.