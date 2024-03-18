Peaceful protests in Sindh are met with violent repression by Pak intelligence agencies: JSFM chief

KARACHI: Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a political party working for the freedom of Sindhu Desh, highlighted that the Pakistani intelligence agencies are using violent repressive measures like filing false FIRs, cases of terrorism to suppress their peaceful protest. The joint statement issued by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Central Chairman Sohail Abro and other leaders highlights concerns regarding the political turmoil and conflict in Sindh, alleging suppression of peaceful protests by the Pakistani state and its intelligence agencies.

They accuse the authorities of resorting to violence and human rights violations, particularly citing the recent incident involving the killing of Shaheed Hidayat Lohar in Larkana. Several individuals, including Taj Joyo, Sarang Joyo, Sohni Joyo, lawyer Mohib Azad, and others, were injured during the clashes. Additionally, Sasai Lohar, Surath Lohar, and other political workers were reportedly arrested, with false FIRs filed against them.

This account paints a picture of a volatile situation where peaceful protests are met with violent repression, resulting in injuries, arrests, and what is claimed to be the filing of false charges against political activists. The statement draws parallels with the situation in Balochistan and calls for Sindhi people to adopt a similar stance in their struggle for autonomy, suggesting that continued oppression may lead to the creation of a separate state akin to Bangladesh.

The call by Sindhi nationalist parties for international attention underscores the seriousness of the situation and the desire for accountability and justice. The leaders also appeal to international organizations such as the United Nations, Human Rights Watch, and Amnesty International to intervene and address the alleged violations of human rights by the Pakistani state. The statement reflects the grievances and demands of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, portraying a narrative of resistance against perceived oppression and marginalization of the Sindhi people within Pakistan.