Peace talks with Iran on track; Witkoff, Kushner in Switzerland: Vance

Pakistan– which is the key mediator in the negotiations aimed at restoring peace in West Asia – also said the technical-level talks would begin in the Burgenstock Alpine ridge on Sunday.

Mediators from Qatar will also join, Islamabad’s Foreign Office said.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which marked the beginning of a 60-day negotiation window.

The technical aspects of the negotiations were supposed to begin on Friday, but were delayed, primarily due to fresh rounds of firing between Israel and Lebanon.

"We'll plan the talks when the principals from the Iranian government, also the Qatari and the Pakistani governments arrive. That may happen as soon as tomorrow, but these things are always a little bit in flux,” Vance said on Saturday.

"Jared and Steve have been on the ground now for a few hours, dealing with some of the technical elements of this negotiation," the vice president said.