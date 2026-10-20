"Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon": Trump blames immigration for France unrest

I told him a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world is coming in," he said. "And, as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon. And that wasn’t the deal. That wasn’t the deal. I told Emmanuel, you should close up your borders," Trump added. Comparing France's immigration policies with those of the United States, Trump said, "We closed our borders; he didn’t

. And you know what? His borders are a problem, and he also has a little bit of a problem with energy, but they have done, you know, they're doing better than others. But Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago; I told him to do it." Asked about Europe's future, Trump warned that countries across the continent needed to strengthen border controls and remove people involved in criminal activities. "If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that protest, Europe is finished," he said. "Europe has to close its borders, like I’ve been telling them for 10 years.

They have to close their borders, and they have to take people that hate their countries out, because otherwise they’re finished. They will not have a chance of survival." Trump also cited unrest in France, Italy and other European countries to reiterate his criticism of immigration.

"When I look at France, when you look at Italy, when you look at all the turmoil and the hatred, that’s not about school, that’s about people coming into the countries that hate the countries. They hate the buildings, they hate the people, they hate the art. They have to close their borders, and they have to take those bad people out," he said.

Trump's remarks came amid continued unrest in France, where authorities have introduced curfews and stepped up security measures following violent disturbances and looting. In Bordeaux, local authorities announced a week-long night curfew for unaccompanied minors following widespread looting and violence in the city centre over the weekend. The order, announced on Monday by Sophie Brocas, Prefect of Gironde and Nouvelle-Aquitaine, will remain in effect from Tuesday until the morning of October 26.

It restricts minors under the age of 18 from being in public spaces between 10 pm and 7 am unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The measure follows riots on October 17, which officials described as involving an "unprecedented level of violence". Several thousand rioters targeted commercial areas in central Bordeaux, smashing storefronts and ransacking shops. Authorities deployed 400 police officers and gendarmes, supported by two water cannons and two armoured vehicles, to contain the violence. Nearly 120 people were arrested over Saturday and Sunday and face prosecution.