Pankaj Tripathi says 'Mirzapur' shattered industry myth about star-driven films being BO pull

"And another is that, even actors who don't typically get a big opening are capable of delivering one. So, these two instances have happened in the same month. The experts usually make some other narrative but the audience has shown that if they like something, they show all their love," Tripathi said on day two of Jagran Film Festival here.

With "Mirzapur: The Movie", the actor attributed the film's success to the enduring popularity of its characters, who continue to draw audiences to cinemas.

"The audience has relatability with the characters of ‘Mirzapur’, they enjoy watching them and hence they went to theatres to watch the film. People liked that world and the characters,” he said, adding that the duration of the film will be a bit longer on OTT as compared to theatrical release.

The 50-year-old actor, who has delivered several acclaimed performances before in titles such as “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Fukrey”, “Masaan”, “Nil Battey Sannata”, “Newton”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Sacred Games”, has immortalised his role of a menacing yet composed mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi alias Kaleen Bhaiya in “Mirzapur”.

“‘Newton’ was watched by 30 to 40 or 50 lakh people but 'Mirzapur' was watched by a lot of people. For the first time, I had a solo hoarding featuring myself, so that image stayed in the minds of people,” he said.

Tripathi revealed he consciously avoided playing the antagonist in a conventional, loud manner and instead relied on minimalist acting techniques.

“I felt I had the opportunity to play this part in a natural way... I felt with Kaleen bhaiya’s character I could do something new. Like, usually we see negative characters, especially in Ramu sir’s films had chin down and look up but we did the reverse with Kaleen bhaiya, he had chin up and look down. All of that worked.”