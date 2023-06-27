Palestinians launch rocket from Jenin for first time

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday afternoon that Palestinians in Jenin launched a rocket for the first time. According to the IDF, the rocket exploded in an area under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority and caused no casualties. The rocket was believed to have exploded in mid-air.

Hamas-affiliated Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Jenin posted a video of the launch online claiming the rocket was fired at Moshav Ram in Israel's Gilboa region between Samaria and the Lower Galilee. Oved Nur, head of the Gilboa Regional Council stressed that the situation in Gilboa was normal, called on residents to be alert, and criticized the government for not taking stronger steps to protect Israelis.

"It is important to clarify that for 3 years now we have been warning about the increase in motivation and abilities from the direction of Jenin, and unfortunately we are not receiving proper consideration for the protection of our residents," Nur said in a statement. "On the one hand, it is clear and known to us from first-hand sources that the IDF and the security forces are doing an excellent job, and we give them full backing, on the other hand, there is a significant and urgent need to reinforce security and protection measures required for the Gilboa settlements in general, and those near the fence in particular."

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities arrested a Palestinian man after finding a rocket in an open field in an eastern section of Jerusalem about a month ago. Abdel Alhakim Buatna, a resident of Ajjul, north of Ramallah, was arrested on suspicion of intending to fire the rocket at Israelis during this year's Jerusalem Day flag parade in May, according to Israeli media reports on Sunday.

It is believed that Buatna tried to build explosive rockets after learning about their production through the internet, but due to his inexperience and their poor quality, he was unable to launch them. The flag march is an annual highlight of Jerusalem Day festivities, which celebrate the anniversary of the Israeli capital's reunification during the Six-Day War of 1967. Thousands of youths carrying Israeli flags march from downtown Jerusalem to the Old City.

Palestinians regularly accuse Israel of using the march to "Judaize" the city.