Palestinian presidency condemns Israeli settlement projects

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Presidency has condemned the Israeli government's decision to seize 8,000 dunams (8 square km) of Palestinian land as part of its efforts to hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson of the presidency, said on Friday in a statement published by the Palestinian news agency that the Israeli decision poses a challenge to the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that all settlements are "illegitimate," the spokesperson added that there will be no security or stability without the establishment of a Palestinian state free of settlements and settlers.

He added that the US government must prove its commitment to international legitimacy and international law, and compel Israel to stop "its crimes and settlements," otherwise the alternative will be more violence and explosions.

Israeli authorities seized 8,000 dunams in the Jordan Valley area of the West Bank on Friday to establish hundreds of settlement units, according to Israeli public radio.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and has since established settlements there, which are considered violations of international law.

More than 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to official Palestinian figures.