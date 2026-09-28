Palestinian death toll in Gaza war passes 74,000, other Mideast news

Iran's top diplomat says they await word from mediators

Araghchi said Tehran awaits a US response through mediators after Trump rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations.

Speaking from New York, Araghchi told NBC that Iran is “fully prepared for the war to be resumed."

He added, however: “At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose.”

Trump told Axios he expects US negotiators to engage in more talks this week.

Araghchi, who had described the proposal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, earlier told Iranian state media that Tehran's conditions for reopening the strait remained unchanged and there would be “no backing down from them.”