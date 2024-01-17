Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 24,285

GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,285, the Gaza-based Health Ministry has said.

The ministry in a press statement on Tuesday said that the Israeli army killed 158 Palestinians and wounded 320 others during the past 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led to the injuries of 61,154 Palestinians since its outbreak on October 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, it noted that a large number of victims were still under the rubble, and ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.

The ministry also warned of serious health complications facing patients with chronic illnesses, noting that 350,000 of them have been without medication.

It called on international institutions to provide medicines for chronic patients urgently.