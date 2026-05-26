Pak's Punjab govt defers roads renaming plan to avert backlash from extremist elements

The Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR), in its recently held meeting, jointly presided over by PML-N President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, gave approval to the restoration of original historical names of roads and streets in Lahore and its neighbourhood.

The Chief Minister's office informed the media about the decision in a statement.

Sharif, who is currently not active in politics after the Feb 2024 general elections, is the head of the LAHR.