Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt orders school inspections after roof collapse kills 35

The incident occurred on Thursday at Al-Khair Education System in Dir Colony, where the roof of a nursery classroom on the second floor collapsed over rooms on the lower floors, killing 35 people and injuring 52 others.

All the injured people admitted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar were discharged on Friday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The provincial Elementary and Secondary Education Department on Thursday issued a notification directing district-level committees to inspect private school buildings and submit their findings and recommendations within three days.

The inspections will cover roofs, walls, pillars, beams, foundations, staircases and other structural components. The committees will classify buildings as safe, in need of repairs or potentially unsafe.

The committees will recommend repairs and rehabilitation where structural weaknesses are found. If a building poses an immediate risk, the committees will alert district authorities and recommend suspending its use or restricting access.

Each committee will be headed by the district monitoring officer and include education department officials and a representative of the Communication and Works Department.