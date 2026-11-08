Pakistan's top leadership extends Diwali greetings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to the Hindu community worldwide, particularly in Pakistan, on the occasion of Diwali, state media reported on Sunday.
In their separate messages, they said Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life, they said.
Radio Pakistan reported that in his message, President Zardari said protecting the rights of religious minorities is a shared responsibility.
He termed Pakistan's Hindu community as an integral part of national life and said its contributions to education, healthcare, business, public service, social welfare and arts and culture have enriched the country.
Prime Minister Sharif described the Hindu community as an integral part of the national fabric.
He expressed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity.