Pakistan's ruling PML-N party looking confused after widespread criticism over move to ban Imran Khan's party

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ruling PML-N party looked confused and its leaders sent mixed signals on the issue of banning jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party, a move that has been criticised by friends and foes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML) senior leaders were either trying to put up a boldface to justify the decision or playing safe by saying that the final word on banning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party was not out yet. The cracks in the party were also visible as a senior leader opposed the decision.

The Pakistan government on Monday decided to ban the PTI on charges of illegally receiving foreign funds, involvement in riots and its alleged involvement in "anti-state" activities. The government has also threatened to slap treason charges on 71-year-old Imran Khan as well as on former president Arif Alvi, 74, among others.

The Express Tribune newspaper reported on Wednesday that one member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed that the summary to try PTI leaders for treason under Article 6 had already been moved to the Supreme Court.

Contrarily, another member suggested that the matter would be taken to Parliament after consultations. To top it off, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that no decision had been made in the first place, leaving everyone in limbo.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was seen trying to justify the ban at a press conference in his hometown, Sialkot. He defended the decision but elaborated that the decision would be placed before the Parliament after consulting all allied parties.

He said Information Minister Attaullah Tarar initiated discussions about banning the PTI.

“However, a final decision would be taken only after consulting with the government’s political allies,” he said.

Dar put forth a different stance.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that no decision to ban PTI had been made by the party yet, adding that such a decision would first be deliberated upon by the party leadership and then discussed with coalition partners.

“We need to consult our leadership and allies. Any decision to ban PTI will be made in accordance with the law and Constitution,” he said.

To add to the confusion, Talal Chaudhry, another PML-N leader, mentioned on a private TV channel that the anti-state reference against PTI leaders has been forwarded to the Supreme Court, where the matter would be decided.

Some PML-N are not in favour of the ban, showing differences within the party and a lack of consultation before the announcement was made.

Mian Javed Latif, a senior PML-N who is close to the Nawaz camp in the party, told a presser that banning a political party is not a viable solution.

“National political parties are an asset, and weakening them is not in the best interest of the country,” he said.

Another senior PML-N leader and former federal minister, Khurram Dastagir Khan, also opposed the decision and asserted that political parties should be fought in the political arena rather than through bans and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Dawn, in one of its reports, stated that it was not clear if former premier Nawaz Sharif, who is president of the PML-N, was fully behind the decision to ban the PTI, and the party is also keeping mum on it.

“Nawaz Sharif has reluctantly agreed to the proposal to ban the PTI as he was told that his younger brother’s government has to do it,” a source close to the Sharif family told Dawn on Tuesday.

He said that although Nawaz Sharif, who held a meeting with a select group of leaders to discuss the matter, was advised by the party’s legal experts that the government’s decision to ban the PTI might not hold up in the Supreme Court and that a second thought should be given before making a final decision.

The stance of PML-N's key ally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is also adding to the confusion. Apparently, the party has been trying to play safe by abstaining from taking a principled stance on the issue of PTI banning, citing concerns about the lack of a consultative process within the ruling coalition, of which they were a part, according to the Express tribune report.

PPP leaders’ statements were neither here nor there and they seem to suggest that the party had not taken a definitive position on the matter, indicating that it would wait to see which way the wind blows before deciding their position.

However, another coalition partner, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q, advised the government to exercise restraint.

“The government should not hasten in banning the PTI. (PML-Q chief) Chaudhry Shujaat’s stance on the issue is clear: the government will have to substantiate the reasons for the ban before the Supreme Court,” a party spokesperson said.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday reacted sharply to the government's decision to ban the party, saying the move came “out of desperation” and is a “sign of panic" within the federal administration.