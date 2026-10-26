Pakistan's Punjab govt extends detention of Imran Khan's sisters by 30 days

Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan have been detained at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail for over a month under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960.

While Aleema was detained on September 20, Uzma and Noreen were taken into custody the following day amid a crackdown on efforts to mobilise support for the jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

An assistant advocate general of Punjab informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that the government has extended the detention of Khan's three sisters for another 30 days on the recommendation of the Lahore deputy commissioner.

The court subsequently disposed of a petition seeking the trio's release.

The petition was filed by Aleema's son, Shahrez, challenging the detention of the sisters.

Rana Mudassar Umar, counsel for the petitioner, told the court last week that the three sisters remained in jail despite the expiry of the 30-day detention period on October 20.

Subsequently, Lahore High Court Justice Abher Gul Khan directed the Punjab home secretary and the Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent to appear at the next hearing and submit their replies.