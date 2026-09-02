Pakistan's Punjab Assembly seeks ban on social media accounts for children under 16

The resolution was tabled on Tuesday by lawmaker Sarah Ahmad, who is also the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau.

According to the Punjab Assembly spokesperson, the House unanimously adopted the resolution, with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also supporting it. The provincial assembly has recommended that the federal government introduce appropriate legislation to restrict social media access for children below 16.

The resolution called for comprehensive legislation and a coordinated mechanism involving federal and provincial institutions to protect children from the growing dangers of the digital world.