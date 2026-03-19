Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles could potentially target US: Tulsi Gabbard

She said the US Intelligence Community (IC) assesses that threats to the Homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035, from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles.

The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences, Gabbard said.

The US top intelligence official said that North Korea's ICBMs can already reach US soil, and it is committed to expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with a range capable of striking the Homeland, Gabbard said.