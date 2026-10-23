Pakistan's Lahore ranked world's most polluted city

The AQI is a numerical measure of air pollution, with higher values indicating poorer air quality and greater health risks. Under the scale used by the Swiss monitoring platform IQAir, readings above 300 are classified as “hazardous”.

IQAir's report also said the concentration of PM2.5 pollutants in Lahore was 45.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual guideline value.

PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, potentially causing serious health complications, particularly after prolonged exposure.

Smog affects Lahore and other parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province every year, particularly between October and February, according to the provincial government.

In recent years, worsening air pollution has emerged as a major public health and environmental concern in the province.