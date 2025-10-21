Pakistan's KPK govt announces PKRs 10 crore bounty on TTP commander Kazim

PESHAWAR: Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday announced a bounty of PKRs 10 crore on the head of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Kazim, believed to be involved in the recent killing of a Lt.Col and a Major of the army.

Kazim, who hails from Kurram district, was also behind attacks on military convoys heading to Parachinar and passenger vehicles belonging to the Shia community, an Official of the district administration said.

He is also accused of plotting an assassination attempt on Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

A clear and recent photograph of the wanted militant has been released for the first time, sources said.

The decision to fix such a high bounty reflects the provincial government's resolve to ensure his arrest or elimination, they added.

The government has also placed heavy bounties on three other militants associated with Kazim.

Meanwhile, in Bannu district, three police personnel were abducted and later recovered in separate incidents over the past three days, sparking fear among locals.