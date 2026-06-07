Pakistan’s Interior Minister Naqvi travels to Tehran to revive US-Iran dialogue

Naqvi landed in Iran on Saturday night and was received by his counterpart Eskandar Momeni. The two had met during the week in Bishkek on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

The Dawn newspaper quoted Iran’s official news agency IRNA as saying that Naqvi was carrying an “important message” from Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir for Khamenei.

Diplomatic sources said Naqvi’s mission was part of Pakistan’s efforts to prevent the collapse of a ceasefire arrangement that Islamabad helped broker earlier this year and to create space for the resumption of meaningful negotiations between Washington and Tehran.