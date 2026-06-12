Pakistan’s first Hangor-class submarine arrives at Karachi Port

“Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy presented a ceremonial salute to the incoming submarine and its crew, accompanied by a fly-past by PN Z9EC helicopters,” said the navy.

The submarine was built in China under an agreement signed in 2015 for eight Hangor-class diesel-electric attack submarines.

The initial four submarines are being built in China by the China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company (CSIC), while the other four are undergoing construction and assembly in Pakistan at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) via a transfer-of-technology.