Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan shifted back to jail from hospital

Khan, 73, was moved to Shifa International Hospital after midnight in compliance with the court's August 18 order directing that he be transferred there within two days after a medical report submitted before it said he was suffering from "level three plus" anxiety.

Level three plus anxiety refers to high-level or severe anxiety where worry overwhelms daily tasks, triggers intense physical strain and disrupts clear thinking.

In a social media post, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the former premier had been taken back to Adiala Jail after being examined at the hospital.