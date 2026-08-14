Pakistan's Deputy PM holds talks with diplomats from US, UK and China

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday separately held talks with the US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to discuss bilateral and international issues.
According to the Foreign Office, in his meeting with the US diplomat, Dar "appreciated the positive trajectory in Pakistan-US relations and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace."
Dar, who is also the foreign minister, emphasised that the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, in letter and spirit, was the only way forward to end the conflict in the Middle East.
"He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding its national interests," the FO said.
Baker "appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and conveyed felicitations to the DPM/FM on Pakistan’s Independence Day," it said.
In his interaction with High Commissioner Marriott, Dar "appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK relations".
The FO said that the foreign minister "recalled his recent meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila and highlighted the importance of sustained high-level contacts."
The two "discussed key areas of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation" during the meeting, it said.
They also discussed recent regional and international developments, and Dar emphasised that the Islamabad MoU should be properly implemented, reaffirming that dialogue and diplomacy were the only way forward to address outstanding issues, it said.
The high commissioner also conveyed warm wishes on Pakistan’s Independence Day, it added.
The important interactions were held as Pakistan was making efforts to end the conflict between the US and Iran.
During his meeting with Ambassador Jiang, Dar conveyed condolences "on the tragic death of a Chinese mountaineer following an avalanche incident at Broad Peak in Gilgit-Baltistan."
Dar "assured full facilitation for the repatriation of the deceased's remains," the FO said.
Jiang "appreciated Pakistan's prompt assistance and support following the incident," it said.
The two also exchanged views regarding regional developments and other matters of mutual interest.
The Chinese ambassador "extended warm congratulations to the people and leadership of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day, reaffirming the close and time-tested ties between the two countries."