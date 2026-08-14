Pakistan's Deputy PM holds talks with diplomats from US, UK and China

According to the Foreign Office, in his meeting with the US diplomat, Dar "appreciated the positive trajectory in Pakistan-US relations and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace."

Dar, who is also the foreign minister, emphasised that the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran, in letter and spirit, was the only way forward to end the conflict in the Middle East.

"He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding its national interests," the FO said.

Baker "appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and conveyed felicitations to the DPM/FM on Pakistan’s Independence Day," it said.

In his interaction with High Commissioner Marriott, Dar "appreciated the positive momentum in Pakistan-UK relations".

The FO said that the foreign minister "recalled his recent meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila and highlighted the importance of sustained high-level contacts."

The two "discussed key areas of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation" during the meeting, it said.