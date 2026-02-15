Pakistan's dependency on military deployment fails to address root causes of 77-year Balochistan crisis: Report

Covering Pakistan’s southwestern frontier, Balochistan accounts for nearly 44 per cent of the country’s total land area while housing only about 6 per cent of its population. It is both Pakistan’s most impoverished province and one of its most resource-rich, endowed with vast reserves of natural gas, copper, gold, and strategically significant ports.

This stark contrast lies at the centre of the enduring conflict. Critics have long alleged that Islamabad benefits from Balochistan’s natural wealth while local communities remain underdeveloped. Natural gas extracted from the province supplies other parts of Pakistan, yet many Baloch settlements reportedly continue to lack reliable electricity, the report noted.

Tensions between Balochistan and the Pakistani state date back to independence. In 1947, as British India was partitioned, Balochistan existed as a princely state under the Khan of Kalat. He declared independence on August 15, 1947, the same day India and Pakistan emerged as sovereign nations. Pakistan did not recognise this claim and formally annexed Balochistan in 1948.

Violence has resurfaced periodically since then. On January 31 this year, coordinated attacks across nearly a dozen cities in Balochistan left more than 30 civilians and 18 law enforcement personnel dead. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) demonstrated what observers described as sophisticated coordination across Pakistan’s largest province. Security forces subsequently reported killing more than 150 fighters.