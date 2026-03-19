Pakistani Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire after Pak, Afghan pause fighting ahead of Eid

No exchanges of fire were reported, marking the first lull since late February, when clashes erupted.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, said the ceasefire was intended to allow people to observe Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The TTP, which is separate from but allied to the Afghan Taliban, has stepped up attacks inside Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.