Pakistani Shiites rally to denounce US-Israeli strikes on Iran as US Embassy issues security alert

Amid heavy police presence, about 300 protesters staged a sit-in in Islamabad, holding posters of Khamenei and chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Islamabad police had parked shipping containers on roads leading to the US Embassy in Islamabad to prevent any potential escalation.

Pakistani authorities said the protesters had agreed not to march toward the embassy in Islamabad, located about 3 kilometres from the sit-in. The protesters planned to end their sit-in later Friday.