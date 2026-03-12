Pakistani forces extrajudicially kill student in Balochistan

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the mutilated body of 18-year-old Zameer Dargarzai Baloch from the Sardo area of Panjgur district was dumped on Wednesday in the Washap area of Panjgur district, after he had been subjected to enforced disappearance for eight days.

According to the rights body, Zameer was forcibly disappeared on March 3 from the Chitkan region in Panjgur by Pakistan-backed death squads.

Condemning the brutal killing, the BYC said, "Such acts have become a systematic pattern in Balochistan, where Baloch youth and students are forcibly disappeared, killed, and their bodies dumped. What kind of state allows such crimes against its own people? In Panjgur, the dumping of Baloch bodies has become a daily reality, raising serious questions about a system that treats its own citizens in this manner."