Pakistan won't tolerate use of Afghan soil for conduct of terrorism against it: Munir

Munir made the comment during an interaction with Ulema of Ahl-e-Tasheeh (Shiite) community at Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

Referring to Operation Ghazab lil Haq (Righteous Fury), he emphasised that “Pakistan will not tolerate use of Afghan soil for conduct of terrorism against our people, and reiterated the resolve to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure operating against Pakistan.”

Pakistan launched the operation on February 26 in response to alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces along the 2,600-km-long border.