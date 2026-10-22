Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar and Indonesia sign pact to bolster defence cooperation

The 'Badr Memorandum of Understanding' was signed by Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, his Turkish counterpart Yasar Güler, Qatar's Deputy PM and Minister of State for Defence Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman and Indonesia's Deputy Minister of Defence Yusuf Jauhari, the Turkish defence ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan's Foreign Office has yet to comment on the signing of the Badr pact, which seems to be named after the site of the first major military engagement between the early Muslims and the tribes of Makkah in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

The development comes months after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an attack against one of the countries will be treated as an attack against all of them.