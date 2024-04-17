Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to stage sit-in for Imran Khan's release

ISLAMABAD: A prominent leader of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sher Afzal Marwat, has announced the party's intention to hold a sit-in demanding the release of its founder from jail, ARY News reported.

"I can safely say that the release of Imran Khan will become easy if we could stage a sit-in in Islamabad within a month," Marwat said while speaking during the ARY News.

He disclosed that both the former Prime Minister and the party leadership were in agreement to commence protests after April 21.

Marwat indicated that if the government attempted to suppress protests by PTI workers across cities, the party might escalate by organising a march towards Islamabad.

Regarding party dynamics, Marwat mentioned the possibility of reinstating some leaders who had resigned from PTI following the May 9 riots. While no specific criteria have been established for their reinstatement, Marwat cited Imran Khan's indication that two to three individuals might be readmitted.However, he emphasized that those who had publicly criticized PTI should not be readmitted.

Marwat mentioned Usman Dar among the names considered for reinstatement due to the hardships faced by his family. Additionally, Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Nawaz Awan, and Aon Abbas were also being deliberated for potential reinstatement.

Addressing queries about Fawad Chaudhry, Marwat stated that although Chaudhry had expressed interest in rejoining PTI, there was opposition from party workers.

Marwat made allegations against former finance minister Asad Umar, claiming that Umar resigned from PTI after being assured release from a legal case. Despite Marwat's attempts to advocate for Umar's reinstatement, Imran Khan opted against it, ARY News reported.