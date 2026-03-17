Pakistan targets Taliban installations and hideouts in Kabul and Nanghar

The latest strikes came as Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched on February 26, continued, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

On the night of March 16, Pakistan precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar that were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.

“Post strike detonation of stored ammunition being used by Master Terror Proxy also fully contradicts the fake claim,” the ministry said.