Pakistan targets Taliban installations, Afghan government says 400 killed in attack on hospital

The latest strikes came as Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched on February 26, continued, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Pakistan launched the operation in response to alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces along the 2,600-km-long border.

"Pakistan's Armed Forces successfully carried out precision airstrikes on the night of 16 March as a part of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban regime terrorism sponsoring military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X.

He claimed that the technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul were effectively destroyed. "The visible secondary detonations after the strikes clearly indicate the presence of large ammunition depots,” he added.

He claimed four Afghan Taliban regime “terrorism sponsoring” military sites were also struck in Nangarhar, destroying associated logistics, ammunition and technical infrastructure.

However, Deputy Spokesman of the Afghan Taliban-led government, Hamdullah Fitrat, said that Monday night's bombardment by Pakistan targeted a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital, resulting in the death of at least 400 people. He said 250 others were injured.

In a post on X, Fitrat said the strike destroyed large sections of the hospital and rescue teams were trying to recover the bodies from the rubble.