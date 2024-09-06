Pakistan Supreme Court rules in favour of govt to reinstate changes in anti-corruption laws

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, Pakistan’s Supreme Court in an unanimous decision on Friday reinstated the changes in the country's anti-corruption laws that had benefited several leading politicians, including the prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa pronounced the verdict reserved by a five-member bench on June 6 after hearing intra-court appeals (ICAs) filed by the federal government and other parties.

The apex court overturned a previous ruling that nullified amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, granting intra-court appeals filed by the federal government and other affected parties.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were amended in May 2023 by the previous government led by Shehbaz Sharif. The law was criticised by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party led by Imran Khan as it led to the withdrawal of corruption cases against leading politicians like Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif.

Khan, the former prime minister, had challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court, which in September last year annulled the changes.

According the verdict, the court ruled by consensus in favour of the appeal and restored the amendments which were earlier declared as unconstitutional.

The court observed in the judgement that the chief justice and other judges “cannot be the gatekeepers of Parliament”. It also noted that “whenever possible, the Supreme Court should strive to maintain legislation” enacted by Parliament.

During the hearing, Khan appeared before the court through video link from the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated since September last year.