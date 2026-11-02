Pakistan suffered USD 40 bn in economic losses due to suspension of trade with India: PIBC chief

Chairman of the Pak-India Business Council Noor Muhammad Qasuri also urged the two neighbouring countries to restore commercial ties, saying it would benefit businesses on both sides and create opportunities for investment, tourism and regional cooperation.

In a statement, Qasuri said the suspension forced Pakistani businesses to import essential raw materials and other goods from distant markets, pushing up transportation and freight costs as well as delivery times.

Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry relied on raw materials available in India, he said, adding that its imports from the neighbouring country could generate annual savings of USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion.

The textile sector, meanwhile, incurred additional costs amid declining domestic cotton production. Textile mills had been forced to source cotton from Brazil, Egypt, China and the United States, resulting in an estimated additional expenditure of USD 5 billion, he added.

Qasuri further said Pakistan was also importing sugar, fertiliser, cement, petroleum products, iron and steel, vegetables and heavy machinery from distant markets despite India's substantial production capacity in these sectors.

The resumption of bilateral trade could lower transportation costs and ensure timely supplies, he said, pointing out that Indian oil refineries were geographically closer to Pakistan, making petroleum imports potentially cheaper and faster.