The talks in Islamabad will focus on developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the meeting publicly.

Pakistan has said that the agreement is purely defensive in nature and it is not against anyone, including Iran, and that the trilateral alliance reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Senior diplomats as well as defence and military officials from the three countries are expected to discuss ways to deter threats, expand military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defence industry ties, the officials said. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will attend the meeting.