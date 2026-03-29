Pakistan set to host summit with Saudi, Egypt and Turkiye foreign ministers to discuss West Asia tensions

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkiye have already reached Islamabad while their Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the FO said.

During the visit, the leaders will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.

In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold “in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region”.