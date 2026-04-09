Pakistan set to host crucial US-Iran talks on Friday amid high security

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.

The delegations from the rival sides are expected to arrive in Islamabad by Thursday night to participate in the talks.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan, confirmed the participation of Tehran's delegation while emphasising that “skepticism” in his country regarding peace talks due to the ceasefire violation by Israel.

“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon. PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” he said on X.