The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a send-off ceremony for the troops was held on Saturday. However, it did not disclose the number of personnel being deployed to the kingdom.

The ceremony came a day after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye reaffirmed their collective resolve to safeguard the kingdom’s sovereignty at a meeting on Friday of the Makkah Defence Alliance’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Islamabad.

In August, Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia inked a trilateral agreement to treat an attack on any of the countries as an attack against all three.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries,” the ISPR said.

It reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to safeguarding the kingdom’s security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques).