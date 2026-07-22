Pakistan seeks USD 10bn US economic support facility: Report

An official readout issued by the embassy noted that Aurangzeb had sought US support for Pakistan’s road-to-market strategy, based on improved access to international capital markets, higher foreign exchange reserves, and enhanced sovereign credit ratings.

Pakistan’s road-to-market refers to a strategic and economic strategy to regain full, independent access to international capital markets and boost foreign exchange reserves. This approach relies on maintaining strict International Monetary Fund (IMF) discipline to control fiscal deficits and inflation.

The official readout, however, did not mention the USD 10 billion amount.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn there were “strong chances” that the USD 10 billion stabilisation request would be approved.

One source told the newspaper that the Trump administration “has a keen interest in remaining engaged” with Pakistan and has “more than once pledged” to help strengthen the country’s economy.

Pakistan’s economic recovery has been fragile, and the country remains heavily dependent on foreign assistance.

It narrowly escaped default in 2023 after the IMF approved a USD 3 billion loan programme. Islamabad is currently implementing economic reforms under a USD 7 billion IMF programme approved in 2024, which is tied to a series of policy conditions.