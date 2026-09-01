Pakistan security forces kill 12 terrorists in restive Balochistan

The incident took place on Monday when the convoy, comprising around three dozen empty vehicles, was returning to Quetta after dropping off workers at the Reko Diq copper and gold mines project site in Chagai, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government said.

The attackers ambushed the convoy and opened heavy fire on the vehicles, he said.

"Timely action by security forces with the convoy led to a heavy exchange of gunfire in which 12 attackers were killed," the spokesperson said.