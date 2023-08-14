Pakistan: Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI: Following a report submitted by the District Intelligence Committee, mentioning the possible chances of threat to law and order, Section 144 has been imposed for seven days in Rawalpindi district, reported Dawn.

The security has been put on high alert and the mentioned section has been imposed from Sunday.

The district administration issued a notification on Sunday stating that all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, demonstrations and other such activities are banned except for events organised by the Pakistan government, according to Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper and is the largest English newspaper in Pakistan.

Any other items like weapons, laden batons, improvised explosives or any such instruments that could possibly be used for violence are also banned.

Moreover, the use of loudspeakers and pillion riding is also banned in the city, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner extended Section 144 in the district till August 12 to avoid a law and order situation similar to May 9.