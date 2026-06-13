Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal may be finalised within 24 hours

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before. With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," Sharif said in a post on X.

He thanked the United States and Iran for their "ongoing commitment" during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for support from countries in the region.

"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he said in the post in which he tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

There was no immediate confirmation from the White House or Iranian authorities regarding Sharif's latest assertion on the timing of the agreement.

Sharif's remarks came a day after he said the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace deal and that Pakistan was working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps.

"Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," he had said on Friday.