Pakistan says two foreign spies held in Islamabad with explosive material

ISLAMABAD: In an intelligence-based joint operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Federal Capital Police have hunted down two agents of a foreign spy agency and recovered explosive material with arms, ammunition and suspicious documents from their possession, local media reported.

The daylight operation was conducted at a hideout near Green Belt Pahari (hill), located at the Islamabad Expressway, when the two suspects were exchanging directions or information passed by the foreign agency, The News reported.

The CTD has registered a first information report (FIR) and shifted the alleged agents to an unknown place for investigation.

A joint team of CTD and police, upon receiving information from intelligence agencies, were on surveillance of the suspects.

The two bike riding suspects appeared from Rawalpindi and stopped near Khanna Pahari when the CTD and police commandos arrested them and shifted them to CTD police station after recovering more than one kilogram (1,050 gram) of explosive material with detonators, 3 feet prima cord, two sophisticated guns (China made Norinco used in shooting at Benazir Bhutto on 27th of December, 2007) and ammunition, said the FIR, The News reported.

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to collect explosive material and other relevant evidence, the sources said and added that the BDS has sent a sample of explosive and other material for chemical examination.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, said that the foreign agents both hailing from Gujar Khan, during the preliminary investigation confessed that they were paid agents of the foreign spy agency and hit their targets mentioned by the agency, including political, social and religious personalities, adding that the agency funds them through unknown sources before mentioning the targets.