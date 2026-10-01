Pakistan says killed 22 terrorists in airstrikes in Afghanistan

It said that "selective targeting" of terrorist camps and hideouts at two locations in Afghanistan was carried out based on credible intelligence with "precision and accuracy". "Targets were destroyed with precision and initial reports suggest killing of twenty-two terrorists," it said.

The statement added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these hideouts were also destroyed. The ministry said Pakistan has always strived for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

However, "the safety and security of our citizens remains our foremost priority". It alleged that Afghanistan continues to remain a hub of terrorism and the threat to Pakistan emanates from there. "In this context, our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs. Maximum precautions were taken, and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs," it said.

The statement also said that Pakistan's counter terrorism campaign, Ghazab lil Haq, will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.