Pakistan says it's actively engaged with US and Iran to end West Asia war

“Anything that passes through the conduit of diplomatic channels in Pakistan is honestly communicated to the other side,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly briefing.

He added that the clock on diplomacy has not stopped but is functional.

"We are in contact with the relevant parties on the matter. Regarding negotiations, both new and old proposals are on the table. We hope peace will prevail,” Andrabi said, referring to efforts to bring about an end to hostilities between the two countries.

Andrabi said that Pakistan was hopeful of a negotiated settlement of this issue, emphasising that “we encourage direct negotiations between the two sides".

He expressed hope for "stable relations between Iran and the US”.