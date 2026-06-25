Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said “parties are on the table” and that the process was going on.

The US and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at restoring peace in West Asia.

Earlier this week, they engaged in technical-level talks in Switzerland's Burgenstock, in the presence of mediators Pakistan, which has signed the memorandum as a “guarantor”, and Qatar, following which they agreed on a roadmap towards a final peace deal in 60 days.