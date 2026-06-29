Pakistan says carried out strikes along Afghan border, 29 militants killed

The strikes against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists came in after terrorists tried to storm a paramilitary Rangers headquarters in Karachi on Saturday, Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Monday.

Tarar confirmed that the attacks were in reaction to the recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi.

He said, “A well-planned intelligence-based ground operation was carried out by security forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border, followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij, killing twenty-nine khwarij".

"On June 28 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence-based ground operation against a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

In continuation of 'Operation Ghazb Lil Haq', based on credible intelligence, precise targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij have also been carried out on the night of June 28-29, in the border region of Pakistan-Afghanistan border.