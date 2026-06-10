Pakistan says carried out air strikes at terror hideouts in Afghanistan, 26 killed

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that Pakistan uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Among the recent terror incidents that Tarar listed was a terrorists' attack on Federal Constabulary post in Musa Dara on June 9; vehicle-borne suicide attacks on a military post in North Waziristan on June 2, and an attack on a police station in Bannu on May 9.

“Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of camps and hideouts was carried out with precision and accuracy. Four targets were completely destroyed including a training centre, a hideout & an ammunition cache and a Marakiz (hub) belonging to the Fitna Al Khwarij Commander Aleem Khan Khushali and Commander Akhtar Muhammad Jani Khel,” Tarar said in a statement on X.

He also said Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time “the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority.”

Earlier, the Afghan government said that Pakistan air strikes killed several people in the overnight attack.

Afghan govt spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said early Wednesday that Pakistan's air strikes in Kunar, Khost and Paktika caused casualties.

“Last night, the Pakistani military once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika. As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed, while 14 other women and children were injured,” he said.

Pakistan blames Afghanistan for not doing enough to prevent the attacks from its soil against Pakistan.

The current strikes came amid efforts by China to bring peace between the two countries.

Before that, in February, Tarar had alleged that there was an “undeniable nexus” between the Afghan Taliban and the terrorist organisations carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan on February 27 said it was in an “open war” with Afghanistan after its forces killed more than 270 Taliban fighters and injured over 400 others in airstrikes in response to what Islamabad described as the cross-border attack by the Afghan Taliban.

Afghanistan's Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had then said that Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and targeted what he described as “important military objectives” inside Pakistan.