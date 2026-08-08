Pakistan, Saudi and Turkiye ink joint defence agreement to treat attack on one as attack on all

Erdogan said that the tripartite pact is "not against any country."

In a post on X, he said that the agreement, "based on collective deterrence, will contribute to advancing our security and defence cooperation, developing joint projects in the defence industry, and combating terrorism."

He added that the agreement "targets no country and is open to the participation of all brotherly countries that aim for the peace, prosperity, and stability of our region."

Sharif hoped that the agreement would bring prosperity to the three countries.

"May this historic pact, signed in the shadow of the Haramain (holy mosque), remain a shield of peace for generations to come and may it bring prosperity for our three brotherly countries...," he said in a post on X.

The development comes at a time when the West Asia conflict has widened across multiple fronts, including the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, prompting Gulf states to strengthen regional security coordination.

During the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran launched multiple attacks on Gulf countries housing US bases and has warned them against allowing their territory to be used for American attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Pakistan, which played the role of a mediator between the US and Iran, last week said it is “doing its utmost” to bring them back to the negotiating table under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 18.