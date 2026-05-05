Pakistan resumes alcoholic beverage exports after five decades

Murree Brewery has started exporting its beers and other alcoholic spirits to countries which are not part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a bloc of 57 nations with significant Muslim populations.

In April, alcoholic drinks were exported to countries that include the United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal and Thailand, the company’s export manager Rameez Shah told PTI on phone.

For several years now, Murree Brewery has been exporting non-alcoholic drinks - mainly products like packaged juice, mineral water and fruit-flavoured malts, among other things.