Pakistan President expresses grief over killing of Larijani, calls for cessation of hostilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of Iran's top security official Ali Larijani by Israel and called for immediate restraint and cessation of hostilities.
Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had effectively evolved as the in-charge of the country's war management following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Israel on February 28.
President Zardari expressed “profound grief over the assassination of senior Iranian leader Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran and extended his earnest condolences to the Government and people of Iran,” according to a statement issued by his office.
Zardari recalled Larijani's official visit to Pakistan in November 2025, during which they discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple domains, and noted Larijani's contribution to strengthening the positive momentum in Pakistan-Iran relations, it said.
The President called for immediate restraint and cessation of hostilities, urging all parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.
“Pakistan remains committed to supporting all efforts aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of peace, and stands ready to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue and diplomatic efforts to help defuse tensions in the region,” he said.
He expressed hope that the situation would stabilise and that peace would be restored before further loss of life and broader regional spillover occurs.