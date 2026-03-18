Pakistan President expresses grief over killing of Larijani, calls for cessation of hostilities

Larijani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, had effectively evolved as the in-charge of the country's war management following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Israel on February 28.

President Zardari expressed “profound grief over the assassination of senior Iranian leader Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran and extended his earnest condolences to the Government and people of Iran,” according to a statement issued by his office.